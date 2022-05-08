What is the meaning of seeing nail fall in a dream?

If the falling nail is long, it is interpreted that the person's earnings will be very high. Some dream interpreters attribute the fall of nails to the decrease of the person's sustenance and to enter into a defective state and movement. The fall and disappearance of the nail usually causes the loss of existing power and loss of power.

Cutting nails in a dream

As well as a sign of a life lived in the way of God and gaining spiritual strength, cutting nails also indicates that someone in need of help will be given a hand and a large amount of loan will be given. If the dreamer has debts, he will easily pay all his debts and become prosperous. According to the opposite interpretations, cutting nails means that the person will have family problems due to financial difficulties.

Seeing nails in a dream

Seeing beautiful nails is a sign of a successful life. If the nails in the dream are dirty, it is a sign that you are dealing with these diseases and you have a gossipy and hypocritical character. Long and well-groomed nails are a sign of owning property, buying a house or a car, and owning jewellery. Seeing beautiful nails is interpreted as the person will achieve success with his own effort and effort, and he will have property and money with his sweat. Long and beautiful nails are also a sign of a scholar, a ulama personality who leads and gives education in society. According to scholars, it is also a sign of a great victory to be won.

Pulling off nails in a dream

The person who pulls of nails with a tooth or hand in his dream will struggle with sudden troubles. The person falls into debt and has financial difficulties. It is usually a warning dream that the ground is set for a bad event to happen. Some commentators state that the nail seen in the dream will end the long-standing troubles and the person will have a much more comfortable life.