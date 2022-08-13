What is the meaning of wall in the dream?

It is rumored that the person who sees that he is building a wall using stone and lime in his dream will be too caught up in the deceptive beauty of worldly goods and will be heedless of the hereafter. Building a wall with stone and lime also indicates that a disease will befall the owner of the house. Building a wall in a dream is interpreted as taking precautions about something. Making a wall of lime and tile in a dream is not interpreted as good.

Seeing a garden wall in a dream

Seeing a garden wall in a dream means that the owner of the garden has the qualifications to protect himself from the torments and troubles that may be experienced in this world and in the hereafter, in terms of religion and science.

Sitting on a wall in a dream

A person who sees himself sitting on a wall in his dream will rise; It is rumored that he will reach honor, reputation and wealth.

Falling from the wall in a dream

To see that you fall over a wall in your dream means that you will experience a state of falling in favor of something you want, a reputation, a situation or a hopeful subject. This dream is also interpreted that the person will be unsuccessful in a job he has done. To see that you fall from the wall in your dream also indicates that there will be a change in your situation.

Jumping from the wall in the dream

It is rumored that the person who sees himself jumping from the wall in his dream will take a risky and dangerous attempt.

Seeing an unpassable wall in a dream

To see an unpassable wall in front of you in your dream indicates that the person will have little hope to reach his goal after long and tiring efforts.

Climbing over the wall in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees that he has crossed the wall in the dream will overcome the obstacles in his way as he crossed the wall.

Breaking a wall in a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees that he demolished an old wall in the dream will acquire property, and the person who sees that he demolished a new wall will experience troubled and sad situations.