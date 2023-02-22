Cheating in a dream. What does it mean to dream of cheating? What is the meaning?

It is not good to see cheating in a dream and it is rumored that the person who sees the dream will go through a period where he will do some things that will lead him to mistakes, tempt him and throw his good habits aside.

Cheating on your spouse in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream will make some attempts that will make him feel uneasy, worried, fearful and tasteless, and will regret later, get stressed and experience tense times.

Cheating on your lover in a dream

Cheating on your lover in a dream is like cheating on your spouse and is considered to have almost the same meanings. It indicates that in some works that the person who sees the dream will do, some points that he will not be comfortable with will be revealed and this will cause him to feel guilty. It is interpreted that the dreamer will realize his mistake and, so to speak, will eat his heart out.

Cheating and being cheated in a dream

This dream is described separately and in two different ways, deceiving and being deceived. It indicates that the person who sees cheating in his dream will comply with the devil, he will be involved in mischief and injustice.

Seeing a cheating man in a dream

It is narrated that the person who sees the dream will suffer from a male person around him. It is stated that the dreamer may see ingratitude or disloyalty from this person, and that he will be unfairly or slandered by him.

Seeing a cheating woman in a dream

Seeing a cheating woman in a dream is considered as a cheating man and indicates that the person who sees the dream is a secret misogynist. It indicates the existence of a woman with evil eyes who covet the happiness and success of the dream owner.

