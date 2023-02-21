Cleaning the toilet in a dream. What does it meaning toilet in the dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing cleaning toilet in a dream

To see that you are cleaning the toilet in your dream indicates that you will experience bad and difficult days. It indicates that the dreamer will lose until the last penny in his pocket, he will be needy, and he will have difficulty in finding even a bite of bread.

Cleaning toilet dirt in a dream

To clean toilet scum in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will suffer financial loss and will lose both his property and money. It means that a person will lose what he has earned by giving his years, putting his life in his teeth and sweating and he will be hungry and thirsty.

Cleaning shit in a dream

Cleaning shit in a dream also does not indicate good things. It indicates that the destiny will come to an end, the person will become poor, the pot of boiling water in his house will be empty, the dreamer will have great difficulty in sustaining his life and he will stand on the door of the receivables due to his increasing debts.

Cleaning a shitty toilet in a dream

Cleaning a crappy toilet in a dream means that the dreamer will not be able to use the opportunities that come his way properly and his fortunes will hit him, and therefore he will have trouble making a living.

Pooping in a dream

To see toilet in a dream is considered as luck and it indicates that the dreamer will be very successful in his job, the setbacks and obstacles in his life will disappear, his fortunes will increase, his future will be bright and life will prepare good and big surprises for him.

Seeing shit in a dream

To see shit in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will have both bread and happiness due to his failure.