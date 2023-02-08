Collecting Mulberry in a Dream. What does it mean to dream of Collecting Mulberry? What is the meaning?

Collecting mulberries in a dream indicates getting rid of the disease, finding remedies and solutions, getting plenty of sustenance and being in an easy livelihood.

Seeing you picking mulberry in a dream

It is said that the person who sees picking mulberries in his dream will reach the point he wants in his professional life and succeed in reaching the career he wants. It is said that the dream owner's dreams of living in luxury and comfort will come true.

Collecting and eating mulberry in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will make big investments, own his own business, work as well as anyone else and do a job that will earn much more income, and also that he will have not one but more than one house, car and land. It means luck, fortune, abundance and wealth.

Collecting white mulberry in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will have a healthy, long, happy and peaceful life. It is accepted that a person will always work as long as his health allows, and he will reap the fruits of his work by having fun and spending it.

Collecting red mulberry in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream gives his alms without fail. It is narrated that because the dreamer's belief in Allah is high, his religious feelings are dominant and his belief in the hereafter is endless, his wealth comes from him and he shows his gratitude to him by doing good and charity.

Collecting mulberry from the ground in a dream

It indicates that despite the difficulties and obstacles, the dreamer will take firm steps towards his goals without giving up and giving up, and that he will not give up for a moment despite the trouble he has gone through, and thus he will reach his dreams. It is interpreted as having authority and fame.

