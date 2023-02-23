Cursing in a Dream. What Does It Mean to See Cursing in a Dream? What is the meaning?

It is a sign to win the enemy and fight with his opponents, to be humiliated in public, to act in ways that violate his honor and then to feel shame. The dream, which is interpreted as losing all kinds of dignity and being ostracized by his friends, is also interpreted that the dreamer who acts in error will gradually lead a lonely life.

Cursing your spouse in a dream

It is a sign of third parties that will come between the dream owner and his wife, hurtful conversations and long-lasting coldness. It also points to the relationships that deteriorate as a result of unpleasant conversations and fights, especially with loved ones.

Cursing the father in the dream

It is not good and is a harbinger of a great trouble that will happen to the person. The dreamer, who will make irreversible mistakes, will not benefit even if he asks for forgiveness later, it indicates that he will not be able to make up for the mistake he made no matter what he does, and a lifelong regret and sadness. The dream, which is also called illegal business, gambling and ruining your life due to harmful habits such as alcohol, indicates that you will lead a destitute and miserable life.

Interpretation of cursing in a dream

It is a sign that people who constantly criticize themselves and have inferiority complex cannot live as they want due to their helplessness due to lack of self-confidence, stay in the background in bilateral relations and have difficulty in communicating.