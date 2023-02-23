Feeding a Dog in a Dream. What does Feeding a Dog mean in a dream? What is the meaning?

A person who gives bread to a dog in a dream does such a man a favor or does not speak out against his bad deeds. To see that you have a dog and that you are walking with him in your dream is interpreted that you will spend time with such a man and you will sit and chat together. To take anything from a dog in a dream means to take advantage of your enemy and to benefit from him; if the dog leans on you, you will face a bad situation; Feeding the dog with your hand is interpreted as harming people because of you.

Feeding a dog at home in a dream

The person who has a dog at home in his dream has a secret enemy from his family members. Feeding a dog on the street in your dream is a deceitful man you do not know and you will have some troubles because of him; sometimes it is a sign that you will help someone of low nature and ignore his bad deeds. Giving meat to a dog in a dream is interpreted as having trouble or a misfortune that will happen to you, giving water to the dog, spending money on the wrong places and spending your property in bad ways.

Playing with a dog in a dream

The person who plays with the dog in his dream will be harmed and he will see evil from someone he never expected. Sometimes, this dream indicates that you will make friends that are not good for you and you will get into trouble because of them. If the dog rubs against you in your dream, it means dealing with useless science, wasting your time with vain works and getting involved in some events that will cause you trouble. In the dream, a house dog signifies a loyal but bad man, and a hunting dog signifies the goods and money you will earn.

Interpretation of feeding a dog in a dream

To have a dog in your dream is an indication of the distrust caused by the bad events you have experienced and the betrayal of the people you love, and your expectation of loyalty from the people around you.