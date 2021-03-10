Getting eyebrows plucked in a dream

However, it is generally interpreted that the dreamer will suffer serious property and money losses and will have quite troubled days for this reason.

Getting eyebrows plucked with tweezers in a dream

It points out that in terms of Islam, one does not live in a way that befits Allah and that great sins have been committed because of worldly affairs. It would also indicate that the person leads a life based on interests, far from the right path. It is also a cautionary dream that anyone who has this dream has to repent and take refuge in Allah.

Seeing someone else gets eyebrows plucked in a dream

If the person is not recognized, it is interpreted that this person needs help from a distant environment who is in trouble. In some cases, it is interpreted that the person will do a great charity and earn a great reward in the sight of Allah. If a known person is seen in the dream, the distressing news of a person from the household is received

Plucking eyebrow in a dream

The person who plucks eyebrow in a dream spends days that he/she needs help and has difficulty in finding solutions for the situation. It indicates that the troubles will be overcome with the support of his/her close circle. Plucking eyebrow in the dream is also a warning dream about the need to change one's life conditions and behavior. Plucking eyebrow in the dream also means that the person receives the news that he/she has been waiting for a very long time. It usually represents the support and goodness that can be seen from the environment.

Seeing to pluck eyebrows and upper lip hair in a dream

It points out that the person's spiritual life is extremely powerful and that he is engaged in deeds that will cause great blessings in the sight of Allah. It also means that the income will increase and there will be halal gain in the property and property to be obtained. It is interpreted that the professional ideals of the person will also be real and therefore live a much more peaceful and prosperous life. The person who sees plucking eyebrows and upper lip hair in a dream steps into a healthy and good future. If this person is single, gets married, and an unemployed person gets a job.