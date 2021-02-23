Getting married to someone while you are married in a dream

It means that attempts to buy a much desired home in the near future will be successful thanks to a large amount of help from one of the family elders. It is said that the dreamer will marry a person from the social circle and a difficult education life will be overcome easily. It also points out that business rumors made by competitors will be thwarted.

Getting married in a church in a dream

It means an argument about the job and a bad word to be heard afterward. It is rumored that a business that started well will be spoiled by malicious people who will intervene, that there will be great financial problems due to the fooling of these people, the steps taken will be in vain, and the prestige of the business world will be shaken.

Getting married to someone who is married in a dream

The person who dreamed will have a difficult job, he/she will be in a very bad situation in this business, he/she will be criticized by people who have experience about business, he/she will suffer great financial damage, he/she will put some of his/her real estate for sale and only in this way will be relieved temporarily.

Remarriage in a dream

It points out that despite falling into bad situations and experiencing a separation in a job or a relationship, you will make an effort to be together again, so the troubles will increase again and will cause great damage financially and spiritually. It also indicates that a new problem will arise near the end of the difficult times and that these problems will have to be dealt with for a long time.

Eloping in a dream

It is a sign that an unexpected move will lead to an unwanted situation, that problems will begin, that you will have to deal with health problems due to the sadness and that there will be regret from time to time. At the same time, it points out that an unprepared work will come out with great financial losses and that will lead to many problems.

Getting married to a dead person in a dream

It is rumored that a project, which has been worked on for a long time but could not be implemented due to some problems, will not be realized for many years due to the wrong decisions to be made, and therefore the person will experience a huge loss of self-confidence and hesitate to take steps for another job or project.

Getting married precipitately in a dream

It points out that the person who sees the dream will become a partner in a business that starts and progresses in a beneficial way, but later will see a betrayal from a person related to this business, a period of great financial difficulties will be entered, mistakes made will be compensated and morally difficult times.

Getting married to ex-love in a dream

It indicates that something that has been desired for a long time will be realized with the consent and support of the family elders and the initiation of loved ones, that this will make you very happy, that problems and despair will be left behind and that you will have good days.

Getting married to a man in a dream

It is said that a person has entered a very unprofitable and infertile period in business, that he cannot achieve what he wants in any job, that he feels very bad spiritually, that he is looking for a way out, and that a few cents that are obtained will be spent to debts and losses. It means that the person will look for new ways of earning and after this search will have a very good earning.

Getting married to your sister’s husband in a dream

It means that there will be a bad situation regarding work or education. It is a rumor that you will enter a difficult business for his/her friend and that this friend will betray you, that after this betrayal, you will be in a very difficult situation both financially and morally, that you will have to make a troubling decision, things will get worse and mishaps will be experienced.