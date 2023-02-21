Having Sex in a Dream. What does it mean to have sexual intercourse in a dream?

Seeing people having sex ın a dream

It is rumored that the person who sees the dream will be surrounded by successful people, and this situation will encourage him and envy him. It means that the person will get his share by being blessed with success thanks to these people.

Seeing you make love in a dream

Making love or having sexual intercourse in a dream is always explained in a similar way and interpreted in almost the same way in general terms. If the dreamer makes love with the person he loves and is married to, willingly, it indicates that good, happy and profitable days will come for him. But if the person sees that he is making love with a person who will not fall for him in real life, it is said that everything will go wrong.

Having sex with the brother in a dream

It is rumored that the dreamer will realize later that he has made a mistake and will make a decision that he will be very upset about, or that he will do such a thing. Having sex in a dream portends auspiciousness and means that the life of the person who sees the dream will begin to progress in a positive direction, and their goals, goals and dreams will come true. It indicates that the dream owner's comfort, peace and pleasure will be in place both in his private life and in his professional life, his luck will open, his trade will expand and his successes will increase at the same rate.