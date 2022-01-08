Hearing names in a dream

Hearing a name in a dream is a dream that is very important which is among the herald dreams. The dream, which is interpreted separately according to the meanings of the names heard, generally indicates that the person will achieve his/her wishes, love and achieve his/her dreams. Here are the details...

Calling names in a dream

To see someone calling your name in your dream indicates that you will see a person you have not seen for many years, or you will receive news from a person you miss. If you hear someone calling your name in your dream, it indicates that there is someone who misses you very much and will come to visit you soon. In addition, this dream can change according to the meaning of your name or the meaning of the name you hear.

Talking about names in a dream

It means that a secret of the person who sees this dream will be revealed. This dream, indicates that the person will explain something about his private life, also sometimes points to the mistakes that the person makes. According to some dream scholars, seeing that the person is delirious in a dream has interpreted that he will hear something from someone close to the dreamer and this word will be very useful. To see that you are talking about someone's name in your dream indicates that you will receive news about that person, and you will experience sadness because of the news you will receive.

Seeing someone is calling your name in a dream

Seeing someone is calling your name in a dream indicates that there will be good developments in your life and that you are a person loved and sought after by your friends. To see that you are calling someone else's name in your dream indicates that you will receive support from someone you know about your business life, and your life will be in order thanks to the support you see. It is also said that the dream owner will meet good and helpful people.