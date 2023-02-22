Hearing You're Pregnant in a Dream. What does it mean to dream that you are pregnant? What is the meaning?

At the same time, if a man sees such a dream in a dream, it also means that he has a sinful secret that he hides from everyone. The woman who sees that she is pregnant in her dream will have property or money in proportion to the size of her belly. She becomes a dignified and respected woman, and does things that are acceptable in the sight of Allah.

Seeing pregnancy in a dream

In general, it causes auspicious interpretations. It is also interpreted that people will attain a wealthy life, gain the grace of Allah, gain victory from an unsuccessful work, and acquire knowledge and wisdom. The dream, which is interpreted as a great love, also indicates that a thief will break into one's house and his valuables will be stolen. On the negative side, it indicates illness and also means marrying a spouse that will not be beneficial.

Seeing a pregnant person giving birth in a dream

To see that a pregnant person gives birth to a girl in a dream indicates bad news that will be received soon, while to see that the baby born is a boy is interpreted as good news for the person. If the dreamer is a man and he sees that his wife has given birth to a baby boy, he will have a huge burden and responsibility that he cannot handle. If the dreamer is a woman and she sees that she has given birth to a child who is not pregnant, her husband will have a lot of money and they will lead a rich life. In Islamic terms, if a pregnant woman sees the child she gave birth to speak instantly, it indicates that she will reach a good position in the hereafter, and according to some commentators, the person will migrate to the hereafter. According to another interpretation, if a woman who cannot have a child sees such a dream, Allah will grant her a child.