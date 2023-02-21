Jumping from a Cliff in a Dream. What does jumping off a cliff dream mean? What is the meaning?

Jumping off a cliff in a dream can be interpreted in different ways. The person who jumps from the cliff in the dream will get some defeats in the life of the world.

Jumping off a cliff in a dream also indicates hopelessness and pessimism. The dreamer is pessimistic about everything in life and always falls into despair. This dream is interpreted as not giving up hope in Allah, relief from troubles, patience and relief, and ease to be obtained after difficulties.

Seeing that you are on the edge of the abyss in a dream

Whoever sees that he is on the edge of the abyss in a dream, gets involved in some dangers in his worldly life. This dream is a warning to be careful. The one who sees the dream does or will do some bad deeds. Again, a decrease in the spiritual level also means inclining towards the world and forgetting the hereafter and making some mistakes. Leaving the edge of the cliff in a dream, he turns from his mistakes in reality and regrets it. The person who jumps continues to make mistakes, and in the end, he gets hurt.

Seeing a very deep abyss in a dream

The deep abyss seen in the dream is a deceitful and strong enemy. If you fall from that deep cliff, it indicates that you will be exposed to the tricks of the enemy, and if you leave the cliff, your enemy will not be able to harm you.

Climbing up the cliff ın the dream

The person who climbs up a cliff in his dream will get rid of all his troubles. This dream indicates that you will overcome your enemies, that your financial and moral problems will end, that you will overcome the obstacles in your life and that you will return from your mistakes.

Jumping from a cliff to a puddle in a dream

The person who jumps from the cliff into the sea, lake or any water in his dream is relieved by getting rid of all his problems. This dream is very auspicious. It can be a harbinger of better days. If you have troubles and difficulties, the person who sees this dream will soon find peace and relief.

Looking down the cliff ın the dream

A person who looks down from a cliff in a dream is caught between good and evil. This dream indicates faltering, being caught between good and evil, a good person who continues to sin, or regretting mistakes.

