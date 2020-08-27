Katy Perry Anne Oldu! Çift bebeklerinin ismini de açıkladı!
Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom çiftinin bebeği dünyaya geldi. ABD'li şarkıcı Katy Perry, doğum yaptı. 2014 yılından beri birlikte olan çift bir kız bebek sahibi oldu.
ABD'li şarkıcı Katy Perry, bebeğini kucağına aldı. İngiliz aktör Orlando Bloom ile 2014 yılında beri birlikte olan ikilinin bir kız bebekleri oldu. Çift kızına Daisy Dove Bloom ismini verdi.
NICEF İyi Niyet Elçisi olan çiftin bebek müjdesi de UNICEF resmi Instagram hesabından duyuruldu.
"Kızımız sağlıkla ve güvenle geldiği için sevinçten uçuyoruz" sözleriyle mutluluklarını paylaşan çift, zor şartlarda doğum yapan anneleri de unutmadı ve "Şanslı olduğumuzu ve herkesin bizimki kadar huzurlu bir doğum deneyimi yaşayamayacağını biliyoruz. Dünyanın dört bir yanındaki topluluklar hala sağlık çalışanı sıkıntısı çekiyor ve her 11 saniyede bir hamile bir kadın veya yeni doğan, çoğunlukla önlenebilir nedenlerden ölüyor. Yeni doğmuş bir bebeğin ebeveynleri olarak, artık mücadele eden ebeveynlerle her zamankinden daha fazla empati kurduğumuz için yaşananlar kalbimizi kırıyor" ifadelerine yer verdi.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.