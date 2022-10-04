Killing Lice in Your Own Hair in a Dream. What does it mean to kill lice in your own hair in a dream? What does it mean?

It indicates the difficulty and distress that the dreamer will experience due to the fact that he applies a method he knows to a health problem that needs to be consulted by a doctor, and that method is extremely harmful to human health. To kill lice with gas in one's own hair in a dream means to want to find solutions for a situation that is not so difficult as to try a horse and a camel by using a remedy or medicine used in the conditions of the old times.

Extracting lice from someone else's hair in a dream

Picking out tiny lice from someone else's hair in a dream means being a person who is grateful, appreciated, remembered and remembered. It refers to being a person who stands by people in difficult situations and events, thus creating a good impression and creating warmth and intimacy in everyone. To remove yellow lice from someone else's hair in a dream means finding a middle ground between the two parties and conducing to a great favor. To remove white lice from someone else's hair in a dream means to prevent someone from embarrassment by being aware of that situation and to help them in this way.

Seeing lice on the head of the dead in a dream

To see live lice on the head of a dead person in a dream means a contradictory event that will happen to the person who sees the dream. For example, It means the error that a person will experience because he is not sure of something he has heard, seen or thought he knows. To see dead lice on the head of a dead person in a dream means that you are completely sure that something is done or that an issue is closed. Removing lice from the head of a dead person or removing lice from the head of a dead person in a dream indicates that the dreamer is grateful and respected for everything he loves, even if it is left behind, and never speaks badly. If they are people who have entered their lives that they value spiritually, it indicates that he always remembers them well, or that if they are things that have great spiritual value for him, he will keep them until his death.

Lice falling while combing hair in a dream

To see that lice fall while combing your own hair in your dream indicates that while trying to realize an intention, you will encounter an unexpected setback and it is imperative for the person to intervene immediately, otherwise the setback will become much bigger and become a bigger problem. To see that someone else is combing their hair and lice have fallen from their hair, indicates that the dreamer must go away from a crime scene for his health, benefit and gain.

Seeing lice on the quilt in a dream

To see dead lice on a quilt in your dream indicates that you will overcome a disease without being aware of it or be tangent to a danger. In both cases, it means the spontaneous resolution of a problem that is directly related to the dreamer himself and that he will learn later. To see live lice on a quilt in a dream means that there is an issue that will make the dreamer very uneasy and will not sleep at night, although it is small and insignificant. The person will feel the need to do something to overcome this situation and act immediately. Killing the lice on the quilt in a dream is interpreted as the dreamer's strategic action, overcoming some obstacles, and now sleeping in peace of mind.

Interpretation of seeing lice in a dream

It means that the individual is a person who is obsessed with details and ponders over details. This feature is due to meticulousness, that is, to the fact that the individual is an attentive person and does not ignore the details. An individual is not superficial, but a person who has depths and thinks carefully. This situation will sometimes bring advantage and sometimes disadvantage to the individual throughout his life. Because this approach causes even the things that can be easily overcome to grow like a mountain in their eyes and cause them to worry about it. However, life can be more enjoyable if you are a little relaxed and carefree. This attitude, on the other hand, means that every work and every work done by the individual is faultless and perfect, that is, it gives him an advantage.