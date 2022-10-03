Picking Potatoes in a Dream. What does it mean Picking Potatoes in the dream? What does it mean?

Collecting potatoes in a dream indicates that good fortune will increase, fortune will rise, and you will have a lucky period in every sense.

At the same time, this dream signifies getting rich financially, saving money, making various investments and seeing the positive results of these investments. The person who collects a lot of potatoes in the dream receives good news from all sides and is relieved in all material and spiritual matters. Picking and selling potatoes signifies dealing with trade, taking various risks in business life and experiencing great wealth as a result. According to some scholars, this dream is interpreted as losing your property or belongings and losing money.

Peeling potatoes in a dream

The person who peels potatoes in his dream will get the news that he has been waiting for a long time and experience peace of mind. This dream is seen as very auspicious. It indicates that a person who sees such a dream should sort out what is haram from his property and money, stop making unjust gains, and earn everything from halal. Peeling and chopping potatoes means that you will divide your property and divide it among your children; Cooking the potatoes you peeled indicates having new experiences, getting a good job, making a living easily and in good ways.

Selling potatoes in a dream

Selling potatoes in your dream means that you will be fertile, and to see someone selling potatoes is a symbol of a strong and financially rich person who will help you and help you out. The person who sells potatoes in the market makes important breakthroughs in his real life, and if he is engaged in trade, he begins to reap the fruits of his work. For some interpreters, this dream is a sign of wealth and money that you will lose.

Psychological interpretation of picking potatoes in a dream

Picking potatoes is usually a dream seen by people who are tired of city life and want to get rid of this noise and turmoil and assign their cat to nature and the peaceful life of nature. It reflects your desire for peace in your inner world. For this reason, the person who sees this dream should take time for himself and fulfill these wishes.

