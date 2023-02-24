Seeing a Foreign Country in a Dream. What does it mean to see a foreign country in a dream? What is the meaning?

Seeing a foreign country indicates that one's business life will progress in a completely different way, that he will have the opportunity to make a different career than the one he has aimed for, that he will have a better life and that he will develop his family and environment in the same way. The dream, which points to many new beginnings, also means hope, renewal and enjoying life. If the person has troubles, it is interpreted that when he is about to lose hope, he will get help for financial comfort with the good news that will come, and he will find the moral strength necessary to get himself, his job and his family back on their feet.

Going to a foreign country in a dream

A person who goes to a foreign country enters a different environment and receives offers. In terms of business, large companies that have been following the person for a long time mean cooperation or partnership offer, as well as a sign that you will be relieved. If the destination country is a bright, clean and modern, beautiful country, the developments to be experienced will be equally beautiful and satisfying. Going to a bad and gloomy city means that the choices made by the person will do more harm than good and he will try to return to his old state as soon as possible.

Seeing those coming from a foreign country in a dream

It is a sign that you will be in unknown situations, some partnerships that the person will enter without a good study, an anxious wait and worry about the future. This dream should also be considered as a warning and nothing should be attempted without thoroughly researching it. He also underlines the need not to act jointly without trusting newly met people.

Interpretation of seeing a foreign country in a dream

It symbolizes the feelings of people who want to leave or go where they live. The foreign country also tells that the dreamer is alienated or cannot adapt to the situation he is in.