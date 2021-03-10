Seeing an alive person as dead in a dream

Seeing an alive relative as dead in a dream

The fact that the person who has this dream is expressed as a long way to come, a fruitful and long-stay guest, regaining health, getting rid of troubles, and having a comfortable life.

Seeing the mother as dead in a dream

Seeing the mother as dead in a dream is interpreted that the mother will have a healthy and long life, will get rid of her troubles and sorrows, and will hear good news about her children.

Seeing the sibling as dead in a dream

Having this dream indicates that his/her sibling will go on a long journey, that he/she will meet and marry a good person if he/she is single, he/she will be happy in his/her marriage, he/she will have a good son if he/she is married, and that he/she will get rid of the troubles he/she has experienced in his/her marriage.

Seeing your dad has died in a dream

Having this dream means that a regret to be experienced due to great business and his/her earnings will be spoiled. Some interpreters indicate that a blessing will emerge from the home of the dreamer, that his/her health and well-being will deteriorate, that he/she will receive the news of the death of his/her sick relative, that he/she will enter a troubled period in his/her business life, and that he/she will not be able to reach the position he/she deserves for a long time.

Seeing you spouse has died in a dream

It points out that the woman who sees her husband died in the dream will become poor and experience financial difficulties for a while. If the owner of the dream is a man and he saw that his wife died, it is interpreted that he will have an auspicious son and that a loved one will come. The death of the alive woman seen in the dream is a sign that good news will be received and that the broken works will be on the way again. Some interpreters say that seeing the dead means meeting someone who has been separated for a long time.