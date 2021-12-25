Seeing bird droppings in a dream is considered auspicious and means that it is a very acceptable dream.

It is said that the doors of luck will open, fortune, abundance, profit will increase, the future will be beautiful and beneficial, every dream will come true, and the dreamer will encounter beauties. In particular, it is referred to as financial advancement, career, being very successful in business and living a comfortable life.

Seeing a bird pooping in a dream

Seeing bird pooping in a dream has the same meaning as bird droppings, and it indicates that the life of the person who sees the dream will progress positively. It means that there will be surprise developments, unexpected, good news will be received, and the troubles will end.

Seeing bird poop in a dream

Seeing bird poop in a dream is also one of the most auspicious dreams, and it is interpreted that the dreamer's business will increase, his earnings will increase, there will be abundance in the household and peace will be restored. The person who has the dream will succeed in reaching the points he aims in business life.

Cleaning bird droppings in a dream

If a person sees that he is cleaning bird droppings in his dream, he will achieve all his desires. This dream indicates that all of your plans, projects and ideas will come true in the rest of your life, you will meet the people you follow, you will get back together with the people you are angry with, and you will find an environment of love and peace.

Seeing a bird settles on your head

Seeing a bird settles on your head in a dream is interpreted as wealth. It indicates that the dream owner will inherit a large inheritance or that money will come out of the national lottery, so that he will suddenly have abundance, comfort, and money.

Seeing a bird settles on your shoulder

Seeing a bird settles on your shoulder in a dream is interpreted as attaining a life that will not be good for everyone, increasing living conditions and financial opportunities, increasing both power and population, and the crowd around the person who sees the dream.