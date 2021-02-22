A large amount of cow dung in the dream is interpreted as goods, and a small amount of dung is interpreted as a small benefit. A person who sees that his/her clothes is contaminated with cow dung in a dream acquires haram goods or this dream indicates to eat haram goods, trouble of living, and illegitimate deeds.

The luck of the person who steps on the cow dung in the dream increases his/her luck. Such a dream is interpreted that all the investments you make will be very profitable and especially the high earnings that await you in your business life. Seeing a cow dirty in a dream is an important success that will soon reach you; Taking dung from a cow is a sign of hardly earning money, earning its sustenance with hardship, and success after adversity.

Seeing dung in a dream

A person who dreams about dung, acquires a property such as house, goods or garden. This dream is often interpreted to be in the land, to be in actions related to the land. Buying dung, the goods and property that you will receive; Making manure means reaching a certain level with your labor and hard work, and burning dung is a sign of leaving the goods you have and spending your money. A person who makes dung, makes an important investment, and becomes rich as a result of this investment. The person who dreamed that he/she burned the dung in the stove spends a year in abundance.

Seeing animal droppings in a dream

Seeing human or animal droppings in a dream is usually a sign of property and money. No matter which animal’s droppings is interpreted as getting a new job, success in business life, and being respected. Seeing the animal droppings in your home means that a rich and powerful guest will soon arrive in your home.

Psychological interpretation of seeing cow dung in a dream

The cow dung seen in the dream is an indication of one's desire to get rid of the city life and noise, to go to nature and to live a more natural life. Such a dream is the emergence of longings within the person who sees.