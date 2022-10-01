Seeing Dead Relatives in Dreams. What does it mean to see a dead relative in a dream? What does it mean?

If a person who sees his dead relative in his dream is happy, it indicates that he is on the right path. If the dead person seen in the dream is crying, it means that the person is in a good place and his rank is high in the hereafter. If that person gives something to the dreamer, he gets tired of following his nature or following his path in the world. Getting angry and offended by a deceased relative in a dream indicates that you did not fulfill his wishes after his death or that you did not pray enough for him.

Going with a dead person in a dream

The person who goes with a dead person in his dream, whatever the art of that dead person is in the world, and does the same job. Sometimes this dream can also be interpreted to find health and well-being, to be in good health, to fulfill all desires or to make a new start, to enter a new and beautiful job or to get married.

Seeing a dead resurrected in a dream

To see a dead person resurrected in your dream, if he is a well-known person, indicates that he died as a martyr and that he has great degrees in the Hereafter. If the resurrected dead person is not recognized, it is interpreted that the dreamer will prolong his life and lead a good and fruitful life.

Seeing a dead person praying in a dream

To see a dead person praying in your dream indicates that if you pray with someone you know abundantly in this world, you will receive rewards in the hereafter and you will have a good place. If a dead person praying in a dream is not recognized, it indicates that the dreamer will be good or that he will not deviate from the right path and will always live in peace. For people who sin, this dream is an indication that they will soon turn from their wrongs and lead a good life. According to some interpreters, this dream is a harbinger of deficiencies in one's prayers.