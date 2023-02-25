Seeing Head of State in a Dream. What does it mean to see a President in a dream? What is the meaning?

To see a head of state in a dream means that the dreamer has friends who are self-sacrificing and stand by the dreamer in his hard days.

Talking to the head of state in a dream

It indicates that there will be a difficult period for the dreamer to overcome lightly, but it will not be too heavy for himself. The dreamer will face some troubles, it means that he will overcome and tolerate this situation in a mature and textual way.

Being head of state

It is said that the dream owner will get great efficiency from his work and there will be plenty for himself. Troublesome days will be left behind, and thanks to the joy of abundance, it will seem like they never happened.

Eating with the head of state in a dream

The dream owner will start a job that will be very lucrative for him and will earn a great income. Thanks to this job, he will have both money and reputation.

Kissing the president's hand in a dream

It is said that the dreamer has a heartbreak and therefore has a grudge against a person. However, hatred does not harm anyone but himself. The meaning of this dream is that the dreamer forgives his grudge and finds peace.

Seeing a statesman in a dream

It signifies finding strength, power and goodness, gaining the energy and faith to overcome all difficulties and accomplish seemingly impossible tasks. It means that the dream owner's work and life are getting easier.

