Seeing Old Items in a Dream. What does it mean to see old things in a dream? What does it mean?

Seeing antiques in a dream

To see an antique in your dream indicates that a valuable item will enter your house and you will have a valuable friend. Seeing yourself in an antique shop in your dream indicates that you will have a rare and precious jewelery item with a very high financial value. This dream, which is also interpreted according to the type of antiques seen in the dream, generally refers to money or valuable items that will enter the house.

Seeing old furniture in a dream

To see old furniture in your dream refers to positive developments in your emotional life, marriage or engagement. To see old furniture in a dream indicates good fortune for single people, and for married people, their affairs will be in order. While the old furniture in the dream represents the household, the broken item indicates the illness of one of the family members, and the old but solid item indicates the healing of the patient.

Seeing second hand ıtems in a dream

To see second-hand goods in your dream indicates that the existing financial and moral problems will increase, the planned innovations will be delayed and they will not be realized for a while. If you see that you are buying second-hand goods, you will share someone else's troubles, and if you see that you are selling second-hand goods, it portends that your troubles will gradually decrease. At the same time, the dreamer who sees that second-hand goods enter the house indicates that he will have problems in the household. Some dream interpreters interpret the second-hand item seen in the dream as fortune and happiness.