Seeing slap in a dream

To see a slap in a dream also indicates that you will go on a journey to hand over the person who made a mistake as a family elder to his family, and good situations will be encountered during this journey.

Slapping in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who slaps someone in the dream will cope with the problems that will arise in his business and social life. When the dreamer slaps, it indicates that good deeds will be done. If the slapped person has a dream, it means that he will be saved from the evil path he has entered, thanks to his acquaintances and friends.

To slap someone in a dream

It is interpreted that the person who sees that he slapped someone in the dream is trying to help a friend in order to warn him.

Slapping oneself in a dream

Slapping oneself in a dream means getting rid of the current difficult situation with their own individual effort, returning from the mistake and realizing a happy and joyful surprise.

To shake hands in a dream

To shake hands in a dream refers to a new person, new jobs and new formations, that is, a period full of innovation. It indicates that a situation or event that the person who sees the dream is uncomfortable with, does not like or opposes, moves away from the place where it is, to get rid of the problems that may arise regarding the work done and the course of the work, and to experience new and good events.

Clapping hands in a dream

Clapping hands in a dream indicates the purpose of gaining profit from the work done and trying to indicate and announce the supported work.

To be slapped in a dream

To be slapped in a dream denotes good luck. It means that the dream owner gets the support he needs in order to realize something he wants very much. On the other hand, the person who sees that he has been slapped is interpreted as getting rid of health problems and finding healing with the permission of Allah.

To slap your spouse in a dream

It means that the dreamer will be a good person for his wife, he will be behind every job he does and will support him, and will be with him by respecting every decision of his wife. The person who sees that he slapped his wife in his dream is the person who trembles on his wife and does not put dust on him.

To slap your mother in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer is a true mother's lover, that he can sacrifice enough to give his mother his life, that he will do everything in his power for her happiness because he cannot bear to be sad even for a moment. The person who sees that he slapped his mother in his dream is a good son for his family and is a source of pride for them.