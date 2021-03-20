If the person who gave birth in a dream is a familiar person, it is a sign that some of the suffering of the person in life will come to an end and get rid of the troubles and sorrows, live a comfortable and beautiful life, and the fulfillment of their desires and desires in every sense.

While easy birth is an easy and beautiful life, a difficult birth in a dream signifies the gains and successes you will gain by suffering. A person who gives birth in a dream gets rid of worldly troubles, establishes a beautiful home, has children, and leads a happy and peaceful life with his/her spouse. If the person who gave birth in the dream is not known, the above terms are valid for the dream owner.

Seeing your daughter giving birth in a dream

The person who sees in the dream that his/her own daughter gives birth, sees his/her children as a courtesy and witnesses their beautiful life. This dream also signifies your daughter's success in the world and coming to an important position, sometimes marrying a rich man, the good opportunities she will face, the happy moments she will experience.

Seeing your wife giving birth in a dream

The fact that a man sees his wife giving birth is interpreted as living a peaceful life with his wife, actually getting his wife pregnant and having a child, getting rid of family unrest, and living a long and beautiful life together. Seeing his wife giving birth to a boy in a dream indicates good news to be received, while giving birth to a girl means happiness, joy.

Interpretation of seeing someone giving birth in a dream

This dream is usually a dream of people who want to have children, who long for a happy and peaceful home, or who are likely to have children. Sometimes it reflects these fears of people who are not yet ready to have a baby despite being married or who are worried about getting pregnant.