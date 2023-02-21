Seeing Someone You Don't Know in a Dream. What does it mean to see someone you don't know in a dream? What is the meaning?

To see someone you do not know in a dream; It has been interpreted in two ways. Scholars who interpret it positively explain it as follows: A person acquires friendships that will bring him peace in the spiritual direction, and they go to innovations in business life.

Scholars who interpret it negatively are an unknown person, grudge, passion, and enemy. These people always bring harm and loss, they try to distance themselves from the way of Allah.

Seeing someone you don't know is dead in a dream

If a person encounters the corpse of someone he does not know in his dream and this corpse gives off an odor, he has made a big mistake and is involved in sin. The person who sees this dream should look at himself and correct his mistakes. If the corpse he sees does not smell and the funeral looks like cotton, this person is on the right path and is on the way of Allah. He should never change his path, he should walk straight on the same road.

Seeing someone you don't know as a lover in a dream

It means lie and hypocrisy. The person is either deceiving someone and making it look like he has a girlfriend, or his girlfriend is using him, constantly cheating on him by lying. Both sides use each other mutually.

Killing someone you don't know in a dream

Getting rid of the enemy means clearing the environment from the enemy. A person will see those who are hostile to him, and he will cut all ties with them. This person, who now distinguishes his friend from his enemy, will live a peaceful life from now on.

Seeing someone you don't know is pregnant in a dream

It means new news, good news. He will soon receive good news, he will put his life in order, and he will take a big step to follow the path of Allah. In addition, if a pregnant lady sees someone she does not know as pregnant in her dream, the birth of this person will be easy and her child will bring peace and abundance to her home. All the troubles in your house will disappear with the blessings of this baby.

