Seeing the Bosphorus Bridge in a Dream. What does it mean to see a Bosphorus Bridge in a dream? What is the meaning?

To see a Bosphorus bridge in a dream means to bring together two people who are offended or separated, to take the lead to resolve the hostility between them. The dreamer who will do a great good will gain rewards by making these people reconcile.

It indicates that he is deeply respected by everyone, thanks to the character of the dreamer who treats everyone well, closes the gaps of the people he loves, and does not talk behind anyone's back. In private life, it means always making your spouse happy by being a gentle and understanding person and maintaining family happiness with the same sweetness. The Bosphorus bridge is also interpreted that those who are in business life will rise. He expresses that people who could not come together especially in financial matters until recently, could not breathe a sigh of relief due to their debts, and have insufficient financial power, will finally find peace as a result of the relief of their hands, and that they will improve their situation thanks to the support of their families and an unexpected inheritance from distant relatives.

bruce-christianson-xyzxxji8g30-unsplash-001.jpg

To see the Bosphorus Bridge destroyed in a dream

It means coming to the end of a job that was built with a lot of effort. It can be interpreted both in business life and private life. Although it may seem like evil at first, it should be known that the dream is beneficial. Although he states that a bad marriage has come to an end and divorce will occur, he states that the person will be even more unhappy by continuing this wrong marriage, and the days when he will spend his life in peace after the separation are near. Although it is interpreted as bankruptcy or business closure in business life, it states that the businesses to be established later will earn much more money after this experience.

Jumping from the bosphorus bridge in a dream

It expresses that there will be a break with a close friend by magnifying a very unnecessary issue and making it a problem. To see that you are dead by jumping from the Bosphorus bridge indicates that things that are not working, relationships that are not going well are coming to an end, and that a person has to make a decision.

Interpretation of seeing a bosphorus bridge in a dream

Being a celebrity is an expression of the desire to take part in jobs that people will know the name of, and to always stand out. It also indicates that the dreamer has high self-confidence and self-confidence

johannes-plenio-dkix6un55mw-unsplash-001.jpg

