Stone rain in a dream. What does it meaning Stone Rain in the dream? What is the meaning?

Raining stones in a dream is one of the dreams that states that there is bad, bad and sad news for the person. No matter who sees it, a dream that signifies bad luck is also a sign of illness.

It is generally interpreted that the person will fall into bed in a short time due to a sudden and incurable disease, and then die painfully. As it is not a good dream, it should also be interpreted from an Islamic point of view. The rain of stones is a sign of the multitude of sins. It also indicates that the person has too much pleasure in his life, makes mistakes constantly because he does not listen to anyone, commits polytheism or leaves the religion. The dream, which also means returning empty-handed from every road to be taken, ending dreams, not being able to reach prosperity, is also referred to the existence of a future full of evil eye and bad luck.

Raining stones from the sky in a dream

It is interpreted in the same way as the rain of stones, but additionally, it is a sign of evil from the unknown. It is stated that a job that will happen to a person will cause more evil than good, bad news will be received to be sad, bad luck will never end, it also informs that difficult and painful days are approaching when diseases, evil eye and mishaps have to be struggled with.

Stone rain in summer in a dream

For those who lead a good life and are in good health, it is interpreted that the whole life suddenly becomes the opposite. It states that good developments and news that make the person happy have come to an end, the next process will be very difficult, and the morale will become weaker due to bad news.

Psychological ınterpretation of stone rain in a dream

It shows that the person has superstitious beliefs and that he or she clings to these beliefs as well as adopting them. It also states that this situation, which causes serious problems in the social life as well as in the bilateral relations of the person, will make the person even more unhappy unless it is treated.

