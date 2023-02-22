What does breaking a glass mean? What is the Meaning of Seeing Glass in a Dream?

Breaking a glass in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream has been offended for a long time with a friend whom he gets along very well with in his business or social life, and that his friendships will begin again in a very short time, better and deeper than before.

Washıng glasses ın dream

Washing glasses in a dream represents the expulsion of the person or persons who constantly find an excuse to find an excuse for the work that is desired to be carried out and the projects to be put forward, and who prevent them from being put forward.

Sellıng glasses ın a dream

Selling glasses in a dream indicates that you will reconcile with a friend who has been offended for a long time for various reasons.

Crackıng the glass ın the dream

The cracking of the glass in the dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will make friends with bad people in his social and business life, and that these people will affect the dreamer and cause him to make wrong decisions in every matter.

Seeıng a full cup ın dream

To see a full glass in a dream indicates that you will receive good news that will make the dreamer very happy and will enable him to do very good things.

To see empty glass ın dream

Seeing an empty glass in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will get bad news that will cause trouble in business life and cause big problems. At the same time, it is a sign that dark clouds are hovering over the marriage of the dreamer

To buy cup ın dream

To see of buying a glass in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will achieve very good and beautiful works with his friends in his business life and social life, and thus he will gain great success

Breakıng a glass ın the dream

Breaking a glass in a dream indicates that the dreamer will receive a painful news about a person he loves very much.

Seeing glass cup in a dream

Seeing a glass cup in a dream is associated with the lady of the house. The dream of the person who sees that he is given a glass as a gift in his dream means that he will get along very well with his wife or lover and will have very happy days.

To see a porcelain cup in a dream

It is interpreted as a lady. It refers to a noble, educated, well-mannered and moral woman

Cracked glass in a dream

A broken glass in a dream indicates hearing a sad word and being sad. It means that the person who sees the glass cracked in the dream will be greatly disappointed by someone and will be very upset.

Drinking tea from a cup in a dream

Drinking sweet things like tea from a glass in a dream indicates family happiness, drinking sour things indicates unrest and disagreements in the family.

Breaking a glass in a dream

Breaking a glass in a dream is not good and does not bode well. For the person who sees that he breaks a glass in his dream, this dream means that he will be destroyed and he will experience an event that will shake him deeply. This event is about people in the household.

