What does it mean to drink a lot of water in a dream?

Drinking a lot of water shows that even if you have many possessions, you are still not satisfied and you are greedy to earn more. The person who drinks water in a dream, tastes most of the worldly pleasures. This dream also interprets that you will reach many blessings in the life of this world and that you will have a lot of luck and fortune. Drinking water from a fountain in a dream means having property; Seeing the water in the fountain flowing indicates that all your troubles will flow away like that water. To see of drinking water from a glass in your dream refers to easy money, good livelihood, happiness, and peace.

To dive into the water in your dream

To dive into a cool and beautiful water in your dream sometimes indicates that you will have a busy period in your business life, and you will have a great responsibility. Sometimes, this dream is a sign of establishing closeness, entering a crowded environment, getting ease and comfort from troubles, sorrows, and pains. Diving into water in a dream is interpreted as reaching an important position and having an office. To dive into water and crash into the ground in your dream means that your expectations will fail, and you will have to leave your job in a short time, and you will lose your degree.

Drinking water in a dream

Drinking water in a dream is a sign of healing and getting rid of diseases. Especially if the water is clean and delicious. Drinking dirty, blurred, or bitter water in your dream is interpreted as illness, a calamity or trouble that will happen to the person.

Interpretationof drinking a lot of water in a dream

Drinking water in a dream may also indicate that the person has eaten something that requires drinking water before sleeping or is thirsty while sleeping. Sometimes this dream reveals your desire for purification in your inner world.