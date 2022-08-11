What does it mean to pick apricots in your dream? What does this dream mean?

The property of the person who collects apricots increases and reaches a loot. This dream indicates the arrival of expected news, the fulfillment of desires, useful works to be done, bestowing on people, and a love affair to be experienced.

Seeing apricot in a dream

This dream changes according to the season. If you see the apricot in its season, the dream will be auspicious. Apricot seen in its season is health, success, happiness, charity and well-being. It is the honor and treat that the dream owner will reach. The abundance of blessings is the increase of abundance. Seeing it out of season is sadness and grief.

To see a green-leaved apricot tree in a dream

The green color seen in the dream is always good and happiness. A green-leaved apricot tree is a property that will be seized, a fortune that will come soon, and good news that will make you happy. If the leaves of the apricot tree have started to fade, it indicates old age, gaining benefit and happiness after a short sadness.

Eating apricot in a dream

Eating apricot in a dream is a person's luck. If the apricot is tasty and beautiful, things will go well, he will be lucky. Apricots with a bitter taste and bitterness, on the other hand, indicate a useless property or useless deed for the dreamer. The person who eats apricots will have good luck. A benefit comes to him from places he never expected.

Ripe apricots in a dream

This dream is good news that will be received in a short time. If you see unripe apricots in your dream, it indicates news that will come after a long time and will make you happy.

To see apricot seed in dream

The person who sees apricot kernels in a dream receives happy news. She has a baby when she sees that the apricot is opened, and its seed comes out. Apricot is always a sign of goodness and happiness.