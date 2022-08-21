What does it mean to see baby vomiting in your dream? What does it mean to see vomit in your dream? What does it mean?

To see that a baby vomits in a dream indicates that you will get the amount of goods you vomit.

If the baby squirts vomit, the person will get many blessings and his property will increase. If the baby vomits a little, it indicates that you will earn enough to make a living and you will continue your life without needing anyone.

Seeing baby vomit in a dream

Such a dream is interpreted as the words that will come out of the mouth, the secrets to be told to you, the person who talks about you, backbiting, wrongdoing, and obtaining unlawful goods. Baby vomit often means gaining an undeserved success, making illegal money, and earning income through illegitimate means.

Cleaning baby vomit in a dream

The person who cleans baby vomit from the ground in his dream will be saved from a slander thrown at him. This dream indicates that you will find yourself in some unpleasant events in the near future and that you will suffer as a result of the tricks of a deceitful person; but it is a sign that you will get rid of these sorrows later on.

Baby vomits what he ate in a dream

To see such a dream is interpreted to change a word that comes out of the mouth, to break one's promise or not to fulfill an oath. According to some scholars, such a dream indicates that a person betrays someone who does him good and forgets the favors he has seen.

Eating again the thing that you vomited in the dream

To see that you vomit and eat the things you vomited in your dream indicates that you will use the property you donated or given as a gift again, and therefore you will sin.

