What does it mean to see louse in a dream? What is the meaning? What does louse mean in a dream?

If a person who sees a louse on his head in a dream is not married, he will marry an honest and good-natured woman whom he will take care of and earn a living. According to some scholars, this dream is interpreted as the fact that many people will get favor from the dream owner, benefit from it, and own property. It is a household in the head. For this reason, if a person sees that he has many louses on his head in a dream, many better children will emerge from him, and his lineage will continue.

Louse bite in a dream

It indicates that there are many useless and unnecessary people around the person who sees lice bite his body in his dream and he will get into trouble because of them, and he will get involved in bad events.

Seeing the louse on your body go away in a dream

Whoever sees that the lice in his body gradually leave him in his dream, loses his property and makes it difficult for him to make a living. According to some scholars, this dream indicates that the dreamer will make big mistakes, and he will regret and repent as a result.

Killing louse in a dream

The person who kills the louse in his body in his dream will get rid of all kinds of troubles that bother him. This dream is a sign of relief of pain, removal of sadness, happiness and peace in every sense. If you throw the louse without killing it, this dream means that you will do wrong things religiously.

Seeing chicken louse in a dream

To see a chicken louse in your dream is a neighbor who envies you and steals. If the louse in the chicken gets on your dress and starts to gnaw at you, it is a sign that a thief will break into your house or you will be harmed by thieves, and to kill the louse of the chicken is a sign that you will overcome the thief and be sure of his evil.

Seeing too many louses in a dream

This dream sometimes leads to wealth, enrichment and saving money; sometimes it is interpreted to gossip and talk about the dream owner.