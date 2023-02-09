What does it mean to set fire in the dream? What is the meaning of throwing wood into the fire in a dream?

Setting a fire in a dream means that the dreamer will attract attention with his achievements, gain the admiration and admiration of everyone, so that he will hear words that will be appreciated, he will be glorified and he will become a respected person. So what does it mean to throw wood into the fire in the dream? All the information on the subject is in our news...

Burnıng wood ın a dream

Burning wood in a dream indicates that the person who sees the dream will have a headache because of a word he will make without thinking or a step he will take without thinking. It means that the person will do things that will disturb his peace, then have bad days and try to get out of the business.

Throwing wood on fire in a dream

It signifies taking the right path, getting rid of troubles, having a job and bread, and healing.

Lighting a fire at home in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will have more say in the household and in his profession. It is interpreted that a person will be respected by everyone thanks to his knowledge and experience, both among family members and in business life.

To see fıre ın a dream

To see a fire in a dream indicates that you will experience contentment and receive news that will make you happy. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will experience some events that will make his face smile, that he will come together with those who are apart, or that he will hear about the good events that they will experience.

Collectıng wood to set fıre ın the dream

Collecting wood to light a fire in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will be the only one in his profession thanks to the good works he will do and will leave all his rivals behind.&nbsp;

