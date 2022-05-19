What does it meaning choking someone in the dream?

If the person who strangles and kills someone with a rope in the dream knows the person he strangled, he will have bad thoughts towards him in material and moral matters and will destroy his life with the tricks he will do. Strangling in a dream is sometimes interpreted as going the right way and acquiring bad habits. The person who strangles someone with his hands in the dream does injustice, or this dream points to slandering people by gossiping and turning that person's life upside down.

Being strangled in a dream

This dream is usually a warning for the sins you have committed. The person who sees the dream should pay attention to his behavior and actions, regret his mistakes and repent. Because this dream indicates that your spirituality is corrupted, sinning, and chasing after wrong deeds. Drowning in water in a dream indicates financial problems, being strangled with a rope indicates that the person will be oppressed, his heart will be broken, someone else will strangle him with his hands, an insidious and treacherous enemy who will harm the person, and drowning himself in the dream means that he will be involved in events that he will regret as a result of his mistakes.

Strangling and killing someone in a dream

This dream is not usually interpreted in a good way. Because such dreams are the harbingers of anarchy and troubles that will happen to the person. A person who strangles and kills someone in a dream does injustice to other people and causes various misfortunes to befall them. This dream also points to eating haram, talking behind people's back and dealing with various tricks.

Interpretation of strangling someone in a dream

This dream is an indication of the feelings of hatred and revenge you feel in your inner world for a person you do not love. Such a dream sometimes indicates that you have problems and troubles that you want to get rid of.