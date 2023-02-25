What is the meaning of cleaning the neighbor's house in the dream? What does it mean?

It is interpreted to support a person who will fall into bad situations when he is in good shape. It is a sign to witness an event that will happen to every person, to empathize and to undertake some duties for one's salvation, future, happiness, health, in short, his life.

What is the meaning of cleaning the neighbor's house in the dream? What does it mean?

Cleaning the house of someone you don't love in a dream

Cleaning the house of someone you don't love willingly in a dream means that the person who sees the dream will gossip about himself by acting maturely, who has been unfair to him, who has taken his sin or slandered by talking behind his back. Cleaning the house of someone you don't love in a dream, reluctantly and with the force of others, indicates accepting to end an enmity or resentment just for the sake of people who will interfere.

Cleaning a flooded house in a dream

If the house that floods in the dream is the dreamer's own house, it indicates that there will be some events that develop outside the family members in the house and that will bring trouble. They are the kind of problems that will only distract and tire people with a little patience, effort and faith. To see that someone else's house is flooded and cleaned in a dream is interpreted as a great peace of mind by doing a charity work to meet the need of people.

Interpretation of cleaning house

It reflects that the dreamer needs change, but most of all, he needs it in a sense. It means that the individual wants to purify his soul from the effects of the bad days and to erase the sadness from his heart. Cleaning is a clear and clear indication that the dreamer wants to remove the destructions, losses, material and moral damages, heart and disappointments from his life and to erase their traces. The individual wants to believe in the coming days and inculcates himself in this direction.

