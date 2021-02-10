What is the meaning of seeing someone getting married in a dream?

Seeing someone get married in a dream indicates to be happy, to meet unexpected developments, to see good days, to make dreams come true, to get fortune and to have a large family.

It is a sign that the person who has this dream will always smile in his/her family life when he/she is single and in his/her home life when he/her get married, and his/her affairs will go smoothly, that he/she will be in good terms with his/her wife or husband and children.

Hearing that someone is married in a dream

Hearing that someone is married in the dream indicates that the prayers and supplications of this person will be accepted, this person’s heart will dissolve, and his/her bad thoughts and troubles will dissipate. This dream also means reaching your desire and reaching your loved one.

Seeing a single person getting married in a dream

Seeing a single person getting married in a dream is a sign of good deeds. It means that there will be good developments in the life of this person. Also, this person will receive news that will make him/her very happy, he/she will hear praise words, his/her problems will be solved and his/her luck will be good.

Seeing a married person getting married in a dream

Seeing a married person getting married in a dream is not well described. It is accepted that the harmony and good livelihood between the person who dreams and his/her spouse will deteriorate, and the peaceful and love environment in the household will be replaced by coldness and unpleasant days.

Seeing a friend getting married in a dream

Seeing a friend get married in a dream signifies healing. It is rumored that the dreamer's troubled days will be left behind, his/her hopes will bring him/her best, he/she will be able to profit from his/her aspirations with the permission of Allah and will have against difficulties.

Seeing your lover getting married in a dream

It means that a person who sees his loved one getting married in a dream will really come together or receive good news from him/her. It means that the dream owner will strengthen the bond with the person he/she loves, his/her love will increase, and he/she will catch the happiness he/she wants with him/her and live together forever.

Seeing your enemy getting married in a dream

A person who sees his enemy getting married in his/her dream becomes sure of the evil of that person or moves away from this enemy. This dream sometimes causes good things to happen to your enemy, to get rid of all kinds of troubles and for this reason causes you to be sad.

Seeing your pal getting married in a dream

Seeing your pal getting married in the dream means that if he/she is not married in real life, he/she will soon find a fortune as he/she wants and get married; If he/she is married, it is interpreted as having a child soon, having many successes in business life, and lucky events that will happen to him/her.

Seeing your sibling getting married in a dream

If a person sees his/her sibling getting married in a dream, that means his/her sibling will have a child who physically resembles him/her. The sibling of the person who marries his brother in the dream has a child who physically resembles him. This dream is sometimes interpreted for those who are in a state of resentment with their family or relatives, to end all these resentments, to a fortunate event that will soon happen to you, to go on a journey.

Remarrying with the husband in a dream

A person who remarries with her husband in her dream will have family peace or if they have some problems with his wife, they will have a happy and peaceful home. This dream also indicates that couples who are unpleasant will come together, reach a better position than before, and especially the spiritual good days will come.

Seeing a dead person getting married in a dream

This dream means that the person who died is in a very beautiful place in the hereafter and he/she did good deeds in the world. Sometimes this dream is a sign that if the person is someone we do not know, you have done good deeds in the world and that your afterlife will be good.



Getting married for the second time in a dream

The person who sees getting married for the second time in the dream has double fortunes, his/her fortune increases, he/she enters a very lucky period, becomes happy and peaceful in his/her life, gets rid of his/her troubles and encounters events he/she will be happy about. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as having children if the person has no child, and living a happy and long life with their spouse.

Seeing an engaged person getting married in a dream

The marriage of a person who is engaged in real life in a dream is a sign of a happy marriage, completing the engagement and getting married in a very beautiful wedding. This dream is sometimes interpreted as an auspicious fortune that if the person who dreams is single, he/she will marry soon and a relative will help.

Seeing an old person getting married in a dream

In real life, an old man's marriage in a dream sometimes causes illness and death; If that person has a disease, it is a sign that he/she will recover soon. If this old person seen in the dream is unknown, this dream is auspicious for the dreamer. It is a sign of the realization of any matter that you despair of, and the fulfillment of your wishes. Especially, It is a sign of solving your financial problems.

Seeing a widow person getting married in a dream

The marriage of someone who is a widow in real life in a dream indicates that the person's fortune will come out and get married soon, and sometimes this dream is a sign of the revelation of an old subject. According to some scholars, this dream is interpreted that the person will be saved from his sadness again thanks to a man who resembles herself or to the good news coming from far away.

Seeing a famous person getting married in a dream

The marriage of a famous person in your dream is a sign that the doors of glory and fame will open for you. No matter what job the person who sees this dream does, he/she gains the appreciation of his/her environment by being successful in that profession. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as great achievements, making a difference, attracting attention and appreciation, especially for people who play an active role in business life.



Getting married to a dead person in a dream

A person who marries a person who died in a dream, if he/she knows that person, continues his/her profession in real life or has a character similar to his character. Sometimes, this dream indicates that some things you want are not good for you, dealing with empty deeds, learning science that will not benefit him/her, traveling with useless people.

Getting married to someone you do not want

A person who marries someone he/she does not want in a dream does a job in the world that he/she does not like or is not satisfied with his/her job. Just like what happens in this dream, this dream indicates that you will do many things in your real life involuntarily, that you will have a lot of trouble because you cannot say no to people, and especially difficulties in business life.

Getting married to a married person in a dream

A person who marries someone who is married in a dream makes a mistake or sin in the real life. This dream is not very good. Sometimes you are blinded by your ambition, and therefore it shows that everyone around you is trying to get away from you. This dream is sometimes interpreted as the person who has this dream commits sin deliberately and does not regret his/her sins.

Seeing your lover getting married to someone else in a dream

To have such a dream means that you will get better with the person you love and that you will soon marry that person. Sometimes, having this dream is not more than a dream. People are afraid of losing their lovers. This fear is carried over to dreams from time to time.

Getting married to an old person in a dream

If someone is getting married to an old person in a dream, he/she will marry a mature person with a solid character. This dream is a sign that the person you are marrying is a person who is appreciated and loved by all, and his/her character is beautiful and well-mannered. For married people, this dream is a sign that as time progresses, you will become more compatible with your spouse and this creates a happier home.

Seeing your daughter getting married in a dream

It is good for your daughter to see your daughter making a good marriage in your dream. It means that, achieving what she wants in real life, increasing her fortunes, realizing some of the things she desires, and doing a lucrative job after a good education life. If your daughter has not married well, this dream is a sign that there are some problems with your daughter or your daughter should work harder.

Seeing a married couple in a dream

Seeing a married couple who are compatible with each other and who love and respect each other is very beneficial for the person who has this dream. This dream is a harbinger that you will also be happy in your life and that your wishes will come true. Seeing an incompatible and disagreeable couple in a dream is interpreted as chaos, some arguments, and unpleasant events in real life.

Seeing a sick person getting married in a dream

When someone who is sick is getting married in a dream, it is a sign of recovery from the disease. Sometimes, this dream is a sign of continuing the disease for a while and finally getting rid of this disease completely and returning home by recovering as soon as possible for those who are hospitalized. If a person with a serious illness has this dream, it indicates that this illness is atonement for his/her sins.

Seeing your son getting married in a dream

The person who marries his son to someone in a dream, sees his aspirant and witnesses his happy days in real life. This dream also points to a very good new that will be delivered to you by your son soon, and happy days that you will live.

Getting married to someone and getting devorced with this person in a dream

A person who marries and gets divorced in a dream, experiences unhappiness after happiness or it is a sign that the person who sees this dream will encounter unpleasant situations as well as pleasant events, and happy and sad events occur one after the other.