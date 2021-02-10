What is the meaning of seeing yourself naked in a dream? Meaning of seeing yourself naked in a dream

According to Religious Affairs Administration:

Seeing himself/herself naked in a dream of a clean person; It is interpreted that he/she will get rid of all sorts of troubles and anxiety. Seeing himself/herself naked in a dream of an immoral person; it is a sign that he/she will be upset and worried. Seeing that someone’s clothes are torn in a dream; it indicates that the person will achieve prosperity. If the clothes on the person are not torn, it is defined as a sign that he/she will be exposed to distress and sorrow.

When a person dreams of taking off their clothes; It is interpreted as having an enemy who advises that person and appears to be a friend to him, hiding his enmity. If someone dreams that he/she is naked in a parliament, that means he/she will be disgraced. A person who sees himself/herself naked somewhere in his/her dream; It indicates that a mistake has been investigated by his/her enemy, but the enemy cannot do it. Seeing in your dream that you are naked and ashamed of the public, but you cannot find anything to wear; indicates that you will become poor by losing money. If a sad person sees himself/herself naked in a dream; it is interpreted that he/she will be saved from his/her grief and sorrow.

Here are some of the interpretations of interpreters about nudity

According to Cabir’ül Mağribi:

Seeing yourself completely unclothed in your dream; indicates that you will suffer and be disgraced in front of the public. To see in your dream that you are taking off the dress and being naked; It is interpreted that a deceitful enemy who shows you affection will haunt you.

According to Kirmani:

Seeing a person getting naked in a mosque; it is a sign that this person will be saved from his/her sins. According to a rumor: It indicates that the person will try to fulfill his/her religious duties.

According to Nablusi:

Nudity in dreams signifies the peace of the inner face. Sometimes it indicates something that will make you regret it. If a person sees in a dream that he/she is taking off his/her clothes, he/she realizes that he/she has an enemy who seems friendly and hides his/her enmity for that person. Anyone who sees in a dream being naked in a parliament will be disgraced. If he/she sees that he/she is naked alone somewhere, that person's enemy will investigate his/her mistake. However, the enemy cannot achieve his/her purpose.

If a person who does not notice the his/her private parts of his/her body, sees that he/she is naked and not ashamed of the public, he/she will do a job and get tired by working hard. Anyone who sees in a dream that he/she is naked, ashamed of the public, and that he/she looks for something to cover himself/herself up but cannot find anything, gets hurt and becomes poor. A person who sees that the people look at his private parts of his/her body is dismissed if he/she is a governor, or if someone else is in government service, he/she leaves his/her rank and office.

If a sick person sees that he/she takes off a yellow dress, it means that the person will recover. The term for removing the red and black dress has the same meaning. If his/her dress is dirty, that person will be saved from grief. Some interpreters said that being naked signifies avoidance of accusation. If a slave saw that he/she had undressed and remained naked, he would be free.

If a dead person’s parts of the body show up in the dream although his/her naked and intimate places are covered, it means that the dead person will be rewarded with the blessings of Paradise even though he/she leaves the world without doing good deeds.

If a sad person is seen naked in a dream, that person gets rid of his/her sadness and grief. For people who are worshipers, being naked in dreams indicates their piety and they are doing a lot of good deeds. When an unknown woman is seen naked in a dream, it signifies that the trees are bare due to being harvested or another reason. The fact that a male person is naked in a dream indicates to do the pilgrimage if there is evidence to indicate good.

Some interpreters say that being naked in dreams indicates being flirtatious. Seeing a woman undressing from a black dress and being naked in a dream signifies the attainment of light after dark. Because the woman is called the night. If the woman is black, it is called a dark night, if it is white, it is called a moonlit night. Being naked in a dream indicates wearing new clothes. If a sick person sees that his/her clothes have been taken off and his/her clothes taken from him/her in a dream, it indicates his/her death. Nudity of a woman means leaving her home.

According to Seyyid Süleyman:

Who sees in his/her dream being naked and ashamed of the public and asking them for something to cover up; he/she becomes disgraced among the people and his/her secret is revealed. Seeing that he/she is not ashamed despite being naked and does not want anything to cover, he/she goes on the pilgrimage. Nudity is a sign of forgiveness and victory if that person’s private parts of the body are covered; However, the above interpretation is valid if the dreamer is worthy of it. Otherwise, it is not considered good.

According to Cabir’ül Mağribi, the fact that the private parts of the body are completely showing up is suffering and disgrace. Seeing that a woman is naked, including her private parts of body; signifies her disgrace among the people and her suffering. But if the dreamer is known for his goodness, this dream will not hurt him/her. It is even a sign of forgiveness. Whoever sees himself/herself naked in somewhere will be disgraced. He/she falls into very shameful situations. If the person sees himself naked by taking off his/her dresses in the dream, an enemy emerges who shows love to him but he/she is actually a cheater.

When a woman sees herself naked in a dream

If a woman sees herself naked in a dream it is generally not fortunate. It points to gossip and troubles about the dreamer. Besides, according to some interpretations, it is interpreted that if the dreamer is married, she will break up with her spouse.

Seein yourself naked in somewhere

Seeing yourself naked somewhere in a dream indicates that the dreamer will fall into a bad and troubled situation and will go on roads that are difficult to return

Seeing to run naked in a dream

Seeing to run naked in the dream indicates that the dreamer will be unfairly accused and that he/she will be blamed by people.

Seeing bare-naked person in a dream

Seeing a bare-naked person in a dream signifies that the sins and bad deeds committed by the dreamer will be forgiven by Allah.

Seeing yourself naked in public in a dream

Seeing yourself naked in a council indicates that the person will be faced with a miscarriage and helpless situation.

When a sick man sees himself naked in a dream

When a sick man sees himself naked in a dream, it signifies healing from illness. It is also referred to as undressing from red and black clothes.

When a sad person see himself/herself naked in a dream

Means that a man with his/her troubles now gets rid of his troubles.

Being seen naked by others in a dream

Seeing the people looking at the person’s private parts of body in a dream indicates that a governor or a government official is dismissed from duty.

Seeing a naked dead in a dream

The fact that a dead person is seen in a dream while he/she is naked and covered in his/her private place indicates that the dead person has left the world without godd deeds but will be blessed with the blessings of Paradise.

When a woman takes off a black dress and gets naked in a dream

This dreams means that, reaching to the light and relief after the darkness.

Getting naked for work in a dream

If a person who sees that he/she is undressed for a work and therefore is naked in a dream, if this work belongs to religion, it indicates good and worship. Seeing to get naked in mosque in a dream indicates to be stripped of sins and repentance.

Getting naked and to be ashamed

It indicates that the dreamer, who sees in his/her dream being naked and ashamed of the crowd, will be disgraced or embarrassed for some of his/her actions.

Seeing yourself naked in public and not to be ashamed

Seeing that he/she is not ashamed of the public even though he/she is naked and does not want anything to cover from them, he/she goes on the pilgrimage.