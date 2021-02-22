When a decedent gives you money in a dream

According to the scholars, this dream means that a person receives good news from where he/she has been waiting for a long time and hoped. Sometimes this dream is interpreted as success in business life, positive results of one's work, gaining property, fame and glory and gaining people's respect and love. Some interpreters, on the other hand, interpreted the dream as the trouble, sadness and grief that would reach those who saw the decedent is giving money to him/her in their dreams because they did not consider money well.

Seeing coins in decedent’s hand in a dream

Seeing a lot of shiny coins in the hands of the decedent in a dream means the luck of the person and leads a good life. This dream is sometimes interpreted as slander or gossip about the dreamer. The person who has the dream is cleared of all these accusations.

Seeing banknote in decedent’s hand in a dream

The person who has this dream gets a great opportunity and gains great success in business life. The person who dreamed, enters a bright and beautiful period in line with the beautiful opportunities he/she will encounter in his/her business life and makes breakthroughs in every sense. If banknote is found in the hands of a decedent, this dream is good news that the person will receive.

Seeing a decedent is giving you fruit

The fruit seen in the hand of a person who is dead in a dream is the child the dreamer will have. A person who has this dream will have a very auspicious and beautiful child in a short time. If the person who has this dream has a child, it is a sign that the child will give great gifts to his/her parents in the future and will help them in their old age.

Taking something from decedent’s hand in a dream

The person who takes anything from the decedent in the dream experiences good news or witnesses an event in which he/she will be happy. This dream is sometimes interpreted as a long life and a fertile life.