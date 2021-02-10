Why we see our spouse’s death in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream?

Seeing your spouse has died in a dream

Seeing your spouse dying in a dream can be described in two ways. While the dreamer indicates that the person whom he/she saw death in his/her dream will have a happy, healthy, and peaceful life, this dream also means that the dreamer will feel alone, vulnerable and helpless in the face of the difficulties that he/she experiences. It means that the dreamer will have bad and difficult days and will have more depressed days due to the decrease in financial possibilities.

Seeing your spouse has died and crying in a dream

It is considered a fortune for the dreamer. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will receive some news that will be happy, will be delighted, relaxed, and lightened. If a person sees himself/herself crying in a dream, it means that there will be events that will make him/her smile.

Hearing your spouse has died in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream, whoever enters his/her dream, will be happy and comfortable. It signifies taking steps that will lead to happiness, making decisions, and doing such things.

Death knell of your spouse in a dream

It means getting good and fortunate news. It indicates that the person who sees the dream will have a good job, his/her luck will increase, his/her fortunes will increase, and that the person will get opportunities to be happy. On the other hand, it means good news from the spouse.

Crying to death of your spouse in a dream

It points to living a long and healthy life, forgetting the troubles and nightmarish days, laughing and being happy as the person wish. This dream is interpreted as a harbinger of beautiful, peaceful, and happy days.

Seeing your spouse’s death in a dream

For the dreamer and his/her spouse, it means that the future will be bright, debts will end, diseases will be healed, happiness, peace, pleasure, and comfort will be permanent. It is rumored that the conversation in the family life of the dreamer will increase, his/her earning will be abundant, and his/her face will smile.