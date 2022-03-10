This dream is a sign of good news to come and foreshadows good developments in an issue that concerns all family members. It is also interpreted as a financial aid that will come as a medicine to the person, especially with an unknown inheritance from the distant relatives of the person, and the holiday mood will blow in the household.

The dream, which is interpreted for goodness and happiness, is interpreted that if there is a sick person in the household, he will regain his health as soon as possible and live happily with his family. For those who are waiting for job news, it is said that the desired result will finally be achieved and that by achieving superior success in the exams, sure and important steps will be taken for the future. It is interpreted as good in business, as it is interpreted as buying back a sold land or house or buying a larger house.

A budgerigar flies into your house in a dream

This dream, which points to the private life of the dreamer, is interpreted for married people that the problem of miscommunication on the basis of the quarrels with their spouses will finally be resolved, and that both people will act by giving importance to their marriage. If a budgerigar lands on a person's head, it means gaining wealth and luck. If a bird lands on a sick person's head or goes to him, it means healing.

A black bird flies into your house in a dream

It is not interpreted well because the black bird represents sad events in general and is referred to a death news or accident news that will come to the house. It also indicates that an event that will affect the person deeply will take place and a situation that will cause a fire in the household will occur.

Interpretation of a bird flies into your house in a dream

It gives information about the existence of someone the dreamer wants to reach. This dream covers the deceased as well as the living people and indicates that the person is still trying ways to communicate with this person. It is one of the dreams seen after losses or separations.