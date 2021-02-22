Arguing with spouse in a dream

It is interpreted as having a life free from boredom, and it is interpreted that the person who dreams will have a bright future in social life. In some cases, arguing with a spouse may indicate financial difficulties, as well as a sign of uneasiness and a controversial situation in the family.

Arguing with husband in a dream

A woman who has this dream, achieves great success in business, financially comfortable, gets promoted, and experiences positive changes in her life. She has a safe and protected life, her emotional life continues smoothly.

Arguing with ex-spouse in a dream

It is interpreted as having a future in abundance. A person who argues with his/her ex-spouse in his/her dream earns a profit and gains a reputation without any trouble. It is a sign of good and beautiful friendships. It indicates that good news will be received in a short time and a person who is wealthy.

Arguing in a dream

If a person has this dream, his/her fortune will increase in business and private life.

Arguing and making up in a dream

All wishes of a person who has this dream will be accepted. Their fortunes and luck will increase. Auspicious goods are interpreted as indicating gain, and that their future will pass in abundance and abundance. It is also interpreted to have a healthy life and a good and lofty wife.

Arguing and seeing blood in a dream

It indicates successful initiatives in business life and a talented person. It signifies a life in safety, that your love life will be fortunate and beneficial, to be reliable, to solid friendships. It is interpreted to reaching the expected happiness, to be a loved and respected person around him/her, to commercial success and financial gain after great difficulties.