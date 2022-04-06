It indicates that the happiness of the dreamer who makes an unfair profit is temporary, that many people have rights when they have it, and that they will have to give up or distribute them to the rightful owners after a while. In Islam, beating a child is also referred to as a curse for sins and bad habits that one should give up as soon as possible, and bad behavior towards his family. It indicates that people who think only of themselves will be declared as unpopular and undesirable because of their excessive selfish, bad and thoughtless attitudes, and that there are people who try to get them fired from their jobs.

Beating a kid in a dream

It means that the dreamer who acts cruelly towards weak people and does things that will make them worse, is in great sins and acts in a way that upsets his family, parents, with his ruthless behavior. The dream, which states that it is necessary to commit a major sin and repent, also states that if the person continues in this way, his life will continue extremely badly, and he will have to deal with many bad luck.

Seeing someone beating a child in a dream

People who see someone beat a child and see that they take the child away from that person will do great good deeds and will be forgiven if they repent of their previous sins. Those who see that a child is beaten but do not help, experience an incident that they condemn. It is a harbinger of bad events that will happen to a person if he is treated badly.

Interpretation of beating a child in a dream

It is a dream that states that the traumas experienced by people who have been oppressed by people who are prone to violence or who have been exposed to violence from their family elders in their childhood still have an effect today and that the beaten child that the person sees in his subconscious is himself.