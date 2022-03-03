Beating your child in a dream

If you see that you hit your child in your dream, you will find the light and get rid of your troubles. All your wishes will come true and there will be great increases in your fortunes. When interpreted negatively, it indicates that some of the secrets you keep will be scattered around unexpectedly, therefore you will experience troubled times and your peace will be disturbed.

Beating your son in a dream

If you see that you are beating your son in your dream and you are a civil servant, you will reach a good position. At the same time, your name will gain fame with the works you will do and the problems in your love relationships will come to an end. It indicates that what you have patiently waited for will come true, you will receive good news from a loved one in a very short time, and luck will be on your side for the next parts of your life. On the negative side, it also means that you will lose your current chance. It is said that there is someone who is stingy near you, and you will have a hard time financially. It can also be interpreted that your health will deteriorate.

Slapping someone in a dream

It indicates that the person you slapped in your dream has behaved in a very wrong way and the path he entered will harm him, and you will warn him to turn from this wrong. The person who is slapped in his dream helps a relative and the future life of the person who is beaten will be full of success. It is one of the dreams that are interpreted on the contrary, and it is considered to be good to someone and to do good deeds.

Beating someone else’s child in a dream

It indicates that the person who beats someone else's child is surrounded by a compassionate and good-hearted old person. It also indicates that the person will be strong in the subjects he wants, and if he is poor, he will have a more prosperous life with his chance to be increased and his income to increase. The person who sees someone else beating his child in his dream receives an unexpected golden gift and experiences great happiness. Negatively, it is interpreted that the person will be distressed in the face of an event that causes grief, and that the dignity in the social field will also be lost.