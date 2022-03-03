It means that the dreamer will support his daughter in a matter and will help her in this matter both financially and morally. If the dreamer is not married and still sees that he has a daughter in his dream and beats her, it is said that he will support a person again.

Seeing that you are beating your daughter in a dream

It is nice to see someone beating their daughter in a dream. It denotes a sacrifice, goodness that the person will make for his daughter. It is rumored that the dreamer will do something that will be beneficial for his child, make her happy and make her job easier.

Beating your own daughter in a dream

It indicates the love and devotion of the dreamer to his daughter. It is interpreted how the dreamer is enduring for his children, that he loves them very much and that he can even give his life for them, and the dream is interpreted that he will do something to make her happy soon for the daughter he sees in his sleep.

Beating your natural daughter in a dream

It indicates that the dreamer will motivate his daughter about something, encourage her to do something she wants very much. It indicates that the dreamer's daughter is with him in every matter, and he trusts and believes in her.

If a father beats his daughter in a dream

This dream portends good fortune from the father. It is rumored that the father will reveal his belief in the success of his daughter, will not leave her alone, will always take care of his daughter and will never stop supporting her.

If a mother beats her daughter in a dream

This dream is also interpreted as the father beating his daughter. In other words, it is considered to indicate a favor from the mother. It indicates that an event will happen that will bring her mother closer to her daughter.