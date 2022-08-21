Being assaulted by someone with a gun in a dream. What is the meaning of being assaulted in a dream? What is the meaning of this dream?

This dream also indicates that bad news will change one's entire agenda at once. It is a sign of bad arguments in the family due to gossip and heartbreaks that will leave traces for years. Since seeing a gun means sound, it is necessary to interpret this dream for bad news. As well as negative developments that will cause great repercussions, it also indicates that the person will commit a misdemeanor that will be heard by everyone and cause shame. Having to pay a large amount of money due to the unilateral termination of trade agreements also means paying compensation for not completing the work on time.

Being assaulted by someone with a gun and dying in a dream

The dream reports that family secrets will be revealed because of a relative. It indicates that the person will hear words that will cause him to become very angry, and that he will be calmed down by the people who will intervene later, and then he will get over the effects of these events. It is also a term to re-establish contact with someone who has been in a fight and not met in the past, and to leave all existing problems behind.

Being assaulted by someone with a gun and getting injured in a dream

It means embarking on a job that you will regret for the rest of your life. The dream indicates that trust in people will be lost because of entering romantic relationships that will affect the person very deeply, and that he will live alone for many years because he does not like any luck for single people. It is an expression of leading an obsessive life, constantly bringing up the events of the past and bothering people.

Psychological interpretation of being assaulted in a dream

It is among the subconscious dreams of people who have been attacked in real life. As a result of the trauma experienced by people who have experienced and survived such major events, the person may see the same scenes in different ways in their dreams over and over. It is also an expression of constantly thinking that something bad will happen to you and gradually entering into paranoid thoughts.