Being chased by a snake in a dream

If you manage to escape from the snake, it means that you will take some steps regarding your financial problems and you will get rid of these problems.

Snakes coming behind you in a dream

Usually, seeing a snake in a dream is associated with the enemy. Seeing that there are snakes coming behind you also means that your enemies will resort to deception to harm you.

Snake chase in a dream

This dream is a warning to you to pay attention to the people around you and take precautions regarding material things.