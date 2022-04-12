Being hit by a car in a dream suggests that the lifestyle, state, actions, and behaviors of the person who sees the dream are not suitable for the people around him, that this situation is due to the fact that he has come from a different family or culture, and that one should be tolerant and understanding against the unpleasantness that may arise.

Seeing being hit by a car in a dream

It is interpreted that in the days of financial difficulties in business and family life, you will have a large amount of money unexpectedly, a comfortable life will be lived even for a short time, the existing debts will be closed, and the damages will be eliminated, and the discussions and conflicts within the family will be postponed for a while.

Surviving a car crash in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will make good use of the money he has received, gain more profit thanks to the investment he has made, get rid of his problems, and finish his debts, and will accomplish very good and beneficial works.

Car hits your child in your dream

It indicates that there will be events that will occur in business and family life and that will lead to great changes, that there will be very big and deep changes and that the worried situations will improve.

Car accident in dream

It means that the dreamer will start a new life by getting a new job in a new city or country.