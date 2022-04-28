Being in love with a friend in a dream

Sometimes this dream is an indication of a love affair that your friend will start soon. According to some interpreters, a friend, who is seen as a lover, can also be interpreted as a marriage, a heartfelt adventure or a conversation.

Reconciling with ex-lover in a dream

The person who meets with his ex-girlfriend in his dream and reconciles with her and does something he says he will not do and gets punished. According to some scholars, this dream is attributed to a person's transition from his current state to another state, changing his state, experiencing some financial difficulties or having to work hard to realize his wishes.

Seeing your lover getting married in a dream

The person who sees his lover getting married to someone else in a dream is afraid of losing her. This dream indicates that you are overly dependent on your lover and you live your whole life towards her. You should take a little more time for yourself and leave it more comfortable. Otherwise, you may lose the person you love.

Being in love with a deceased person in a dream

It indicates that if a person who is in love with a deceased person in the dream knows the deceased, he will get help from his family or he will have a heartfelt relationship with a relative of that person. Sometimes this dream is an indication that you should pray to that person who has died. If the dead person is not recognized in your dream, it indicates that you will enter into a love adventure that is not worthy of you and that you will regret, and therefore you will be very worn out.

Being cheated on by his lover in a dream

The person who was cheated on by his lover in his dream fights with him in real life or comes to terms with something he said. This dream is a harbinger of some problems that will soon arise between you and your loved one. You should be more patient with your lover and try not to make things big.

Traveling with your lover in your dream

The person who travels with his lover in his dream goes on a journey with him or goes to a place where they will have a good time together. This dream can sometimes be tired of marrying the person you love, a change of place, a happy and peaceful home.

To see that you have more than one lover in your dream

The person who sees more than one lover in his dream will have great luck, his life will be on track, he will have a fruitful and beautiful period in every sense. This dream can also indicate that the person will experience lucky events, establish good relations with people, be loved and respected by his environment.

Becoming a lover with a relative in a dream

A person who falls in love with a relative in his dream receives help from that relative or enters into a romantic relationship with a person similar to that relative. This dream is usually a love adventure that the person will have and gives some clues about who he will be with.

Eating with your lover in your dream

The family of the person who eats with his lover in his dream will be peaceful, prosperous and happy. This dream marks the beginning of a very good period for you. Sometimes, this dream is a harbinger of a happy love affair. It can also be interpreted that you will experience happy moments with a person who will meet you and make you very happy, and that you will step into a life with her.

Not being able to meet with the lover in the dream

The person who wants to be with his lover in the dream, but cannot meet with him, will settle all the problems between him and his beloved in real life and take a step towards marriage with him. This dream may also suggest that you will soon achieve all your wishes and that everything will come true in your love relationship as you wish.