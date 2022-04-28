If the dream owner sees who killed him, it means that he will get support from someone, and he will get a job done thanks to him. On the other hand, this dream is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will have a healthy and calm life, and his pleasure, taste and health will remain intact.

Seeing that you want to be killed in a dream

It means that the person who sees the dream will see favor with the person who sees that he wants to kill himself. It indicates that the dreamer will get the greatest help from that person at a time when he is in trouble, his hand is stuck or he is bored.

Being chased to be killed in a dream

It is rumored that the circle of the person who sees the dream will expand and these people will not make a dry crowd for him, and that all of them will be good and sincere people who will hold their hands on their most difficult days, illuminate their path and wipe their tears.

Surviving from being killed in a dream

It indicates that the life and property of the person who sees the dream will be safe, his problems will be solved, his affairs and life will be in order, so that his peace will be fulfilled, and it is interpreted as auspicious.

Being scared of to be killed in the dream

It means that the dreamer will be able to get rid of the bad days of his life and find relief, relief and well-being. It is interpreted that the person who sees the dream will get rid of his troubles, sorrows, fears and bad thoughts.

Attempting to be killed in a dream

It is explained by how much the person who sees the dream is actually loved in real life. It indicates that the dreamer is very well known in his environment, known for his smiling face and warm-bloodedness, and therefore he is a very popular person.

Being shot to death in a dream

It indicates that the person who sees the dream will fall into a love affair that will make his heart beat fast, activate his emotions and, so to speak, blow his mind.